Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes beat the No. 2 Clemson Tigers 49-28 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl to punch their ticket to the national championship game.

The Buckeyes (7-0) overcame two early deficits in the first quarter and pulled away in the second frame to set up a highly anticipated meeting against the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff finale.

It is the Buckeyes' first trip to the CFP title game since the inaugural playoff. Ohio State will face No. 1 Alabama on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields outdueled Clemson star signal-caller Trevor Lawrence in what could have been their final head-to-head meeting at the college level, with both projected to be taken early in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields, who powered through an apparent rib injury for more than half the game, threw a Sugar Bowl-record six touchdown passes to avenge the Buckeyes' CFP semifinal loss to the Tigers last year. He went 22 for 28 with 385 yards and added eight carries for 42 yards.

Lawrence was 33 for 48 for 400 yards and recorded three total touchdowns against the Buckeyes. If Lawrence declares for the draft, he will conclude his Clemson career with a 34-2 record and one national title victory in his freshman year.