Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Georgia Bulldogs on Friday rallied from a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit for a dramatic victory over Cincinnati at the 2021 Peach Bowl.

Jake Podlesny made a 53-yard field goal with just seconds remaining to put Georgia ahead before the Bulldogs got a safety in the final second of the 24-21 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

"I just appreciate the guys never quitting and continuing to fight," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart told reporters.

Redshirt sophomore linebacker Azeez Ojulari had three sacks and a forced fumble in the victory. Georgia sacked Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder eight times.

"We aren't there just yet," Bearcats coach Luke Fickell said. "That's what keeps motivating me. There are a lot of things we will take from this that we know we can do."

The Bulldogs and Bearcats exchanged punts on the first three drives of the game before Ridder threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Alex Piece. Georgia then tied the score when J.T. Daniels threw a 16-yard touchdown toss to George Pickens at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs earned a 10-7 lead when Podlesny made a 37-yard kick with 3:46 remaining in the first half.

Ridder then threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Josh Whyle to give the Bearcats a four-point lead at halftime. The Bearcats carried their momentum into the second half when Jerome Ford ran for a 79-yard touchdown on the second play of the third quarter.

Neither team scored for the rest of the third frame. Ojulari sacked Ridder and forced a fumble at the start of the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs took advantage of the stellar field position and scored two plays later on a Zamir White run.

Georgia then forced a Cincinnati punt before they closed the deficit to two points on another Podlesny field goal. The Bulldog defense shut down the Bearcats on their next two drives before Podlesney made his 53-yard, go-ahead kick.

Ojulari sacked Ridder in the end zone on the next play to make the score final.

Daniels completed 26 of 38 passes for 392 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Bulldogs. Ridder completed 24 of 37 passes for 206 yards and two scores. Ford had 97 yards and a score on eight carries for the Bearcats.