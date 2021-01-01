Jan. 1 (UPI) -- BYU Cougars star quarterback Zach Wilson announced Friday that he will enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Wilson, who is expected to be taken early in the first round, is the third-ranked quarterback and the No. 14 overall player in the 2021 draft class, according to ESPN. Pro Football Focus currently has him at No. 2 on its big board.

"To the greatest fan base in the world, thank you for the best three years of my life," Wilson said in a statement. "On our own home turf, or on the road, there was no question that the Blue Wave would be fierce. BYU is a special place. I'm forever blue.

"... After much thought, prayer and consideration, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. I pray that I will always make Cougar Nation proud."

In three years at BYU, Wilson threw for 7,652 yards with 56 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. In the 2020 season, the junior signal-caller took a massive leap forward, completing 73.5% of his passes while setting career highs in passing yards (3,692) and passing touchdowns (33).

Wilson guided the Cougars to an 11-1 record this season, including a 49-23 victory over UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. PFF had Wilson as the highest-graded quarterback (95.5) in college football entering the postseason.