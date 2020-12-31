Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Positive COVID-19 tests continue to infiltrate college basketball programs, with Pepperdine, Stanford and Oregon State among the latest men's teams to have postponements due to the pandemic.

Pepperdine on Wednesday announced a pause for its basketball program after a positive COVID-19 test surfaced from within the program. The school did not specify if the test came from a player or coach.

Advertisement

The Waves' scheduled games against BYU and Saint Mary's -- planned Thursday and Saturday -- have been postponed. Pepperdine's next scheduled game is now Jan. 7 at San Francisco.

Pepperdine's announcement came less than 24 hours after the Iona men's basketball team -- coached by Rick Pitino -- also put its program on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.

The American Athletic Conference on Wednesday also postponed a game between UCF and Tulane due to COVID-19 related issues.

NEWS | Due to a positive COVID-19 test that came back today, the Pepperdine men's basketball team will go on pause and this week's #WCChoops games against BYU and Saint Mary's will be postponed.#WavesUp | #UNITY pic.twitter.com/4e4GSCAc09— Pepperdine Men's Basketball (@PeppBasketball) December 30, 2020

Oregon State also announced on Wednesday that its game against Stanford -- scheduled for Thursday -- has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing results from in its program and contact tracing protocols.

Arizona State-Washington State, Pittsburgh-Duke, East Carolina-Wichita State and Villanova-Xavier were among the other men's basketball matchups postponed earlier this week due to COVID-19 related issues.