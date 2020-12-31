Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Positive COVID-19 tests continue to infiltrate college basketball programs, with Pepperdine, Stanford and Oregon State among the latest men's teams to have postponements due to the pandemic.
Pepperdine on Wednesday announced a pause for its basketball program after a positive COVID-19 test surfaced from within the program. The school did not specify if the test came from a player or coach.
The Waves' scheduled games against BYU and Saint Mary's -- planned Thursday and Saturday -- have been postponed. Pepperdine's next scheduled game is now Jan. 7 at San Francisco.
Pepperdine's announcement came less than 24 hours after the Iona men's basketball team -- coached by Rick Pitino -- also put its program on pause due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The American Athletic Conference on Wednesday also postponed a game between UCF and Tulane due to COVID-19 related issues.
Oregon State also announced on Wednesday that its game against Stanford -- scheduled for Thursday -- has been postponed due to COVID-19 testing results from in its program and contact tracing protocols.
Arizona State-Washington State, Pittsburgh-Duke, East Carolina-Wichita State and Villanova-Xavier were among the other men's basketball matchups postponed earlier this week due to COVID-19 related issues.