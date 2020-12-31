This is a mugshot of Michael Calvin Richardson after his arrest. Photo courtesy of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Bears cornerback Michael Calvin Richardson has been charged in connection with Arizona homicide, law enforcement officials confirmed Thursday.

Richardson, 59, was arrested Wednesday on the homicide charge related to the fatal shooting a day earlier of Ronald Like, 47, in Phoenix, Ariz., and a charge of misconduct involving weapons on a felony warrant issued a a little more than a week before the shooting.

Police said witness statements indicated Richardson "is considered to be a drug dealer," and has a history of felony drug offenses, including a record for possession of dangerous drugs for sale in February 2019.

Specific charges include second-degree murder, dangerous drug possession for sale, and possession of weapon by prohibited person, online jail records from Maricopa County where he was booked show.

A judge set a $1 million secured appearance bond. Richardson's preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 11.

The former starting defensive cornerback when the Bears won the Super Bowl championship in 1985 played college football for Arizona State University and became a Sun Devils Hall of Famer.