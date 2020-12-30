Trending Stories

Bucks set NBA 3-pointer record, beat Heat by 47
Texas Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 issues at TCU
Browns place three players on COVID-19 list; Rams add Cooper Kupp to list
Arizona men's basketball program self-imposes one-year postseason ban
Vikings RB Dalvin Cook out Sunday after father's death
