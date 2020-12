Oklahoma Sooners running back Rhamondre Stevenson runs against the Florida Gators' defense during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners receiver Theo Wease (L) gets past the Florida defense for a 36-yard touchdown catch during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners receiver Drake Stoops (12) gets away from Florida defensive back Tre'Vez Johnson for a 10-yard gain during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) scores on a one-yard run against Florida during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Florida Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright (6) runs past an Oklahoma defender during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask throws against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Brian Asamoah (24) intercepts Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) scrambles between Florida defenders during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Oklahoma Sooners receiver Marvin Mims celebrates his 27-yard touchdown catch against the Florida Gators during the first half of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners cruised to a 55-20 win over No. 7 Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sooners freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler accounted for four touchdowns to guide Oklahoma (9-2) to a decisive win over the short-handed Gators. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns.

The Sooners' running game aided Rattler in his first bowl game, as Oklahoma racked up 435 rushing yards on 40 carries. Senior tailback Rhamondre Stevenson led the team with 18 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Fellow freshman running back Marcus Major notched 110 yards and one score on nine rushes. Rattler added seven carries for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Gators senior quarterback Kyle Trask, who was playing without his top four pass-catchers, struggled against the Sooners, completing 16 of his 28 pass attempts for 158 yards and three interceptions.

Florida (8-4) lost wideouts Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney before the game, with both players opting out to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Star tight end Kyle Pitts also declined to participate, while receiver Jacob Copeland was unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.