Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The sixth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners cruised to a 55-20 win over No. 7 Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Sooners freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler accounted for four touchdowns to guide Oklahoma (9-2) to a decisive win over the short-handed Gators. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 247 yards with three touchdowns.

The Sooners' running game aided Rattler in his first bowl game, as Oklahoma racked up 435 rushing yards on 40 carries. Senior tailback Rhamondre Stevenson led the team with 18 carries for 186 yards and one touchdown.

Fellow freshman running back Marcus Major notched 110 yards and one score on nine rushes. Rattler added seven carries for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Gators senior quarterback Kyle Trask, who was playing without his top four pass-catchers, struggled against the Sooners, completing 16 of his 28 pass attempts for 158 yards and three interceptions.

Florida (8-4) lost wideouts Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney before the game, with both players opting out to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Star tight end Kyle Pitts also declined to participate, while receiver Jacob Copeland was unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.