Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The annual BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., has been postponed for a second-consecutive year due to COVID-19, organizers announced in a news release.

"The BNP Paribas Open will not be held March 8 to 21 as originally scheduled," said the release, which was issued on Tuesday.

"The tournament is proactively working with the ATP and WTA tours as well as title sponsor BNP Paribas to confirm dates later in the year to hold the event. Details will be released in the near future as plans are finalized."

In March, the 2020 BNP Paribas Open was the first tennis tournament to be postponed -- and ultimately canceled -- due to the pandemic. The ATP and WTA tours later suspended their seasons until August.

The ATP on Tuesday also announced its schedule for the start of the year. The 2021 Australian Open is from Feb. 8 to 21 before events in Argentina, France, the Netherlands, Chile, Qatar, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates, before the tour returns to the United States in late March for the Miami Open.

The WTA has not announced its scheduled events beyond the first seven weeks of the season.