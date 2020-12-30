Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will miss the Tigers' College Football Playoff semifinal game against Ohio State on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Elliott, who has been Clemson's offensive playcaller for the last six seasons, didn't travel with the team to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Tigers head football coach Dabo Swinney said the 41-year-old Elliott hasn't had any symptoms and will be in communication with coaches via Zoom up until the start of the game.

Advertisement

"Just unfortunate that he's out. We love Tony. The good news is he's doing great," Swinney told ESPN on Wednesday. "He doesn't have any symptoms or anything like that. So wish he was with us but he'll be with us in spirit."

Swinney said that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will be in the coaches' box to help with Clemson's offensive playcalling against Ohio State.

"Tony's always been up and I've been down. We've kind of always done it together," Swinney said. "We'll put Street up [in the box] and that'll be the biggest difference. It'll be Street and I. [C.J.] Spiller will handle the running backs on the field. That's really it."

Elliott, a former wide receiver at Clemson, joined Swinney's coaching staff in 2011 and coached running backs for four seasons before moving into a co-offensive coordinator position with Jeff Scott. When Scott left the Tigers to become the next head coach at South Florida this season, Elliott became Clemson's sole offensive coordinator.

Clemson's other offensive assistants include offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, tight ends coach Danny Pearman and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.