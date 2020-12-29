Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The Mercari Texas Bowl between Arkansas and TCU has been called off because of COVID-19 complications within TCU's football program, bowl officials said Tuesday.

The game, which was set for New Year's Eve at NRG Stadium in Houston, was canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests and injuries at TCU.

Advertisement

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said those issues left the Horned Frogs unable to field a full team against the Razorbacks in Thursday's bowl game.

"Over the last 24 hours, between a combination of COVID-19 related issues, injuries and other circumstances, we have fallen below the established Big 12 Conference threshold for student-athlete availability that we have abided by all season," Donati said in a statement Tuesday.

"As such, we very regrettably will not be able to participate in Thursday night's Mercari Texas Bowl against Arkansas."

The game was set to be Arkansas' first bowl appearance since 2016. The Razorbacks joined Missouri, Tennessee and South Carolina as Southeastern Conference teams that accepted a bowl invite but won't play in a postseason contest because of COVID-19 issues.

The Horned Frogs conclude the 2020 season with a 6-4 record. It is the second game this season that TCU had to cancel due to coronavirus-related issues. The school also scrapped its season opener against SMU.