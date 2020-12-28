Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Villanova has paused all men's basketball team activities after coach Jay Wright and another staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced.

"Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols," Wright said in a news release.

"Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them. My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom.

"I am grateful to our team physician, Dr. Mike Duncan, who has worked tirelessly to help guide us safely through this."

The Wildcats were set to continue Big East conference play with a game against Xavier on Saturday in Cincinnati, but that game has been postponed. Villanova (8-1) is ranked No. 3 in the coaches poll.

The school said no determination has been made for games beyond the postponed matchup with Xavier. The Wildcats are scheduled to face DePaul on Jan. 5 and Marquette on Jan. 8.

The men's basketball programs at Loyola Marymount and Texas A&M Corpus Christi also paused team activities over the weekend due to issues with COVID-19.

On Friday, the Duke women's basketball team canceled the remainder of its 2020-21 season "due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19."