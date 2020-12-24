The Chicago State University men's basketball team finished its 2020-21 campaign with an 0-9 record after the school suspended the remainder of the season on Wednesday due to COVID-19. Photo by TonyTheTiger/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Chicago State has suspended the remainder of its 2020-21 men's basketball season due to COVID-19.

"It was a difficult decision, but a necessary decision in order to prioritize the health, wellness, and academic success of the student athletes," Chicago State athletic director Elliott Charles said Wednesday.

The Cougars said they made the decision "to focus on the health, safety, and academic pursuits of the men's basketball student-athletes."

Chicago State's other 14 athletic programs, including women's basketball, will continue regular-season schedules.

The Cougars men's basketball team finished the 2020-21 season with an 0-9 record. The team has had issues with COVID-19 throughout the season.

Coach Lance Irvin stepped away from the team earlier this season due to health concerns from COVID-19. The Cougars had to cancel a game against Iowa State on Tuesday because they didn't have enough players available for the matchup.

The Cougars had just six players available for a game earlier in December against Illinois State and had seven players for a game last weekend against Drake.

The Cougars were scheduled to start Western Athletic Conference play on Jan. 8 against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Earlier Wednesday, UCLA and Oregon postponed their game due to "COVID-19 testing & contact tracing protocols for game officials."

On Monday, South Carolina announced it paused men's basketball activities due to COVID-19. The Atlantic Coast Conference also postponed a Tuesday game between Notre Dame and Syracuse due to positive COVID-19 tests from a recent Syracuse opponent.