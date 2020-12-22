The South Carolina men's basketball program canceled Wednesday's game against South Carolina State after it received its latest round of COVID-19 test results. Photo by Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The South Carolina men's basketball team has paused activities for a second time this season after it received a new round of COVID-19 test results, the school said.

South Carolina's game against South Carolina State, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled. The Gamecocks haven't played since Dec. 5, and first went on hiatus Dec. 6. The team met last weekend before the latest pause in activities.

"After South Carolina men's basketball received [Monday's] COVID-19 test results, Wednesday's scheduled contest versus South Carolina State has been canceled," South Carolina said Monday in a news release.

"The Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received. The Gamecock basketball program continues to follow local, campus, NCAA and Southeastern Conference health and safety protocols."

The Gamecocks (1-2) have had games against Coker, Wofford, George Washington, Clemson and South Carolina State postponed or canceled this season. They are scheduled to play Kentucky on Dec. 29 in Lexington.

South Carolina said the status of the Gamecocks schedule for the next two weeks is to be determined.

The Syracuse and Buffalo men's basketball programs on Monday also announced that they have paused team activities after a Buffalo player or staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Buffalo was notified of the positive test result on Sunday after the Bulls lost to Syracuse on Saturday in Syracuse, N.Y.

The ACC also announced Monday that Tuesday's scheduled game between Notre Dame and Syracuse has been postponed due to "positive tests in a recent Syracuse opponent, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing required for the Syracuse men's basketball team."