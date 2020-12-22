Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is moving on from defensive coordinator Don Brown after five seasons.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Tuesday that Michigan is dismissing Brown after the Wolverines' defense struggled in the 2020 season. Michigan finished with a 2-4 record, and the team's defense ranked 87th in yards allowed per game.

Advertisement

The 65-year-old Brown, who was hired from Boston College in 2016, had just concluded his fifth season at Michigan, and the program's defensive numbers continued to drop. In his first year with the Wolverines, Brown's defense ranked first in yards allowed per game.

Michigan had limited opponents to fewer than 2,000 passing yards in three consecutive seasons from 2016-18. The Wolverines were in the bottom tier of rushing and passing yards allowed per game in the 2020 campaign.

Don Brown has been selected as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2019 Broyles Award honoring the top assistant coach in college football. DETAILS » https://t.co/ck2LijahCs#GoBlue ️ pic.twitter.com/LZBM6iiakw— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 26, 2019

Meanwhile, the school has yet to announce any contract extension for Harbaugh, who is entering the final year of his current contract.

Since hiring Harbaugh before the 2015 season, Michigan has posted a 1-4 record in bowl games, including losses to Florida State in the 2016 Orange Bowl and Florida in the 2018 Peach Bowl.