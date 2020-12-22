Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson was taken to the hospital Dec. 12 after an on-court collapse and was released Tuesday. Photo by Gamecock Central/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Florida men's basketball star Keyontae Johnson was released Tuesday from a Gainesville, Fla., hospital 10 days after he collapsed in the middle of a Gators game, his family said.

"We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family," Johnson's family said in a statement released by the school.

Advertisement

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness.

"As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work."

Johnson posted a video of himself while outside of the hospital to his Instagram story shortly after his family released the statement.

His family said it will continue to issue updates on his condition. Johnson, 21, collapsed during a timeout in the first half of the Gators' game against Florida State on Dec. 12 in Tallahassee.

He was transported to a local hospital, and then flown by helicopter to UF Health in Gainesville, where he remained until Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson had been listed in critical but stable condition initially.

"Write your own story" God said my work here ain't done pic.twitter.com/hJHlBIJmdg— Keyontae (@Keyontae) December 18, 2020

He spoke to teammates on FaceTime last week and then released a video and posted it to social media Friday to update his followers on his status and to thank doctors, friends and family members.

Florida postponed four games after its game against Florida State. The Gators face Vanderbilt at 9 p.m. EST Dec. 30 in Nashville.