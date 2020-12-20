Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The duo of Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, shot a second-straight 62 on Sunday to finish seventh at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla.

Team Woods, wearing the same Sunday red shirts, closed at 20-under par in the scramble format at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, five strokes behind the winning team of Justin Thomas and his father, Mike Thomas. Team Thomas finished with a 57 for a one-shot victory over Team Singh.

Despite the seventh-place finish, Woods said it was "incredibly special" to spend time with his son in their first tournament playing together.

"It was incredibly special for us to have the opportunity to spend the quality time we had," Woods said. "It's memories we'll have for our entire lives. ... I don't think words can describe it. The fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, it's memories for a lifetime."

Charlie Woods had multiple impressive shots throughout the event, including his first-ever eagle Saturday. A day later, the younger Woods drained a 10-foot putt and imitated his father's customary fist pump.

"I'm just proud," Tiger Woods said. "Just like at the Medalist, stay in your own world, enjoy. Our little world, we kept it as that. It was special for both of us. He's not going to appreciate this at 11 years old. As the years go by, you start appreciating it more. I'm sure that we'll have a lot of banter over the holidays and the years to come."

The unique PGA Tour event featured 20 major championship winners paired alongside family members. Charlie Woods, an accomplished junior player, has used his father as a caddie during previous tournaments.

Tiger Woods and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, had two children before their 2010 divorce, including Charlie and 13-year-old daughter, Sam.