Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, showed off their similar golf swings as they prepared to play together at the 2020 PNC Championship this weekend in Orlando, Fla.

The father-son duo took some practice swings on Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando.

"We just go out there and hit shots," Tiger told reporters at a news conference. "I think, like all kids, they mimic.

"I don't know if his swing is any different than mine. His feel is very similar in hitting shots and creating shots. He has this opportunity to enjoy it and he's doing that."

Tiger and Charlie team up on Saturday and Sunday to take on world No. 3 Justin Thomas and his father, Mike. The unique PGA Tour event features 20 major championship winners paired alongside family members.

The first round of the event airs from 1 to 5 p.m. EST Saturday on Peacock Premium and NBC. The second round airs from 2 to 6 p.m. EST Sunday on the Golf Channel and NBC.

"The whole idea is the bonding that we have," Tiger said of his relationship with Charlie. "I spent so much time with my dad on the whole back nine and having those moments.

"This is an opportunity for us to come together and share great moments like this. We had fun."

Charlie, an accomplished junior player, has used his father as a caddie during tournaments. Woods said he doesn't focus on coaching Charlie, but wants to be "there for him."

Thomas said he has received trash talk from Charlie when he visits the Woods' house for putting contests. He said he expects to exchange playful banter once again with the 11-year-old golfer when they compete this weekend.

"I'm glad we are playing together," Thomas said. "I'm hoping Charlie will be comfortable. I would love to see him play well and hold his own. At the same time, he's just 11 years old. He doesn't need to be compared to Tiger or anybody. He just needs to enjoy the game."

Thomas said he has recognized several similarities between Charlie and Tiger on the golf course.

"They are very similar," Thomas said. "Who wouldn't want to be like your dad if your dad is Tiger Woods? He has all the [same] mannerisms.

"I think people at home will get good entertainment out of watching him twirl the club, walk putts in and fist pump."

Tiger and ex-wife Elin Nordegren had two children before their 2010 divorce, including Charlie and 13-year-old daughter Sam.

John Daly, Greg Norman, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player are also among the field that will compete in the two-day event. Woods and Thomas also will play in a Pro-Am tournament on Friday in Orlando.