Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, showed off their similar golf swings as they prepared to play together at the 2020 PNC Championship this weekend in Orlando, Fla.
The father-son duo took some practice swings on Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando.
"We just go out there and hit shots," Tiger told reporters at a news conference. "I think, like all kids, they mimic.
"I don't know if his swing is any different than mine. His feel is very similar in hitting shots and creating shots. He has this opportunity to enjoy it and he's doing that."
Tiger and Charlie team up on Saturday and Sunday to take on world No. 3 Justin Thomas and his father, Mike. The unique PGA Tour event features 20 major championship winners paired alongside family members.
The first round of the event airs from 1 to 5 p.m. EST Saturday on Peacock Premium and NBC. The second round airs from 2 to 6 p.m. EST Sunday on the Golf Channel and NBC.
"The whole idea is the bonding that we have," Tiger said of his relationship with Charlie. "I spent so much time with my dad on the whole back nine and having those moments.
"This is an opportunity for us to come together and share great moments like this. We had fun."
Charlie, an accomplished junior player, has used his father as a caddie during tournaments. Woods said he doesn't focus on coaching Charlie, but wants to be "there for him."
Thomas said he has received trash talk from Charlie when he visits the Woods' house for putting contests. He said he expects to exchange playful banter once again with the 11-year-old golfer when they compete this weekend.
"I'm glad we are playing together," Thomas said. "I'm hoping Charlie will be comfortable. I would love to see him play well and hold his own. At the same time, he's just 11 years old. He doesn't need to be compared to Tiger or anybody. He just needs to enjoy the game."
Thomas said he has recognized several similarities between Charlie and Tiger on the golf course.
"They are very similar," Thomas said. "Who wouldn't want to be like your dad if your dad is Tiger Woods? He has all the [same] mannerisms.
"I think people at home will get good entertainment out of watching him twirl the club, walk putts in and fist pump."
Tiger and ex-wife Elin Nordegren had two children before their 2010 divorce, including Charlie and 13-year-old daughter Sam.
John Daly, Greg Norman, Jim Furyk, Padraig Harrington, Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player are also among the field that will compete in the two-day event. Woods and Thomas also will play in a Pro-Am tournament on Friday in Orlando.
Moments from Tiger Wood's career
Tiger Woods swings during the second round of the U.S. Open in Bethesda, Md., on June 13, 1997. The following April, Woods became the youngest Masters Tournament winner
. Photo by Jay Clark/UPI | License Photo
Woods stretches during the third round of the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., on January 31, 1999. A couple years later, the Phoenix Open would have some excitement when an orange was thrown
on the green in front of Woods. Photo by Irwin R. Daugherty/UPI | License Photo
Woods hoists the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship
in Medinah, Ill., on August 15, 1999. Woods won with 11 under par. Photo by Ray Foli/UPI | License Photo
Woods smiles after winning the AT&T National Pro-Am with a great come-from-behind victory to win his sixth straight PGA tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 7, 2000. That year, Woods hosted
the Tiger Jam III benefit concert. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Woods makes his second shot on the 18th fairway enroute to winning the AT&T National Pro-Am
with a great come-from-behind victory to win his sixth straight PGA tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 7, 2000. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Woods was named the youngest-ever Golfer of the Decade at the ESPY Awards in Las Vegas on February 14, 2000. Later that year, he was named the top PGA player
. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
Woods putts on the seventh green during the third round of the inaugural AT&T National
in Potomac, Md., on July 7, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y., on June 15, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods throws his putter in the air after bogeying the 14th hole during the third round of the 135th British Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom, on July 22, 2006. Woods won
the tournament the following day. Photo by STR/UPI | License Photo
Woods hoists the Wannamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship
in Medinah, Ill., on August 20, 2006. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods participates in a practice round for the Ryder Cup in Straffan, Ireland, on September 21, 2006. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods (R) lines up a putt on the third green while teammate Jim Furyk looks on during the first round of the Ryder Cup in Straffan, Ireland, on September 21, 2006. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Former President George H. W. Bush and Woods arrive at the first tee to start the inaugural AT&T National Golf Tournament
in Bethesda, Md., on July 4, 2007. The proceeds of the golf tournament will benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation and local charities. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo
Woods chips out of the bunker onto the second green during the final round of the BMW Championship
in Lemont, Ill., on September 9, 2007. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the fourth round of the Presidents Cup in Montreal on September 29, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Barack Obama greets Woods in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2009. Woods appeared
in an Inaugural Celebration for Obama earlier that year. White House Photo by Pete Souza | License Photo
Woods poses after winning the AT&T National
at Congressional Country Club in Potomac, Md., on July 5, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods drives the ball on the 10th tee on the first day of the 138th British Open Championship in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 16, 2009. Woods was eliminated
from the tournament the following day. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods arrives to offer an apology for "irresponsible and selfish behavior"
during his first public statement to a small gathering of reporters and friends at the headquarters of the U.S. PGA Tour in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on February 19, 2010. Pool Photo by Eric Gay/UPI | License Photo
Woods waits to hit off of the 11th tee during the first round of the Quail Hollow Tournament
in Charlotte, N.C., on April 29, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods swings during the first round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on May 6, 2010. Woods withdrew
from the tournament after a neck injury. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his hit on the ninth fairway during the first round of the U.S. Open
in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 17, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his drive off of the 17th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 18, 2010. Woods ended in a fourth-place tie with Phil Mickelson. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods does a push up over his ball on the 14th fairway on the first day of the British Open
championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, on July 15, 2010. Woods finished the round at 5-under 67. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his chip shot land on the green on the third hole during the second round of the PGA Championship
in Kohler, Wisc., on August 13, 2010. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt in the U.S. Open
in San Francisco on June 14, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods tees off on the fourth hole in the fourth round of the U.S. Open in San Francisco on June 17, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Ryder Cup teammates Davis Love III, Woods and Keegan Bradley smile at the Ryder Cup
in Medinah, Ill., on September 25, 2012. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the 15th tee during the second round of the Masters
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods and girlfriend Lindsey Vonn arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit
for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits a tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round at the U.S. Open
in Ardmore, Pa., on June 15, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole on the third day of the British Open Championship
in Muirfield, Scotland, on July 20, 2013. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods signs autographs as he walks off the practice range before to the start of the Quicken Loans National, at Congressional Golf Course in Potomac, Md., on June 24, 2014. The tournament benefits
his foundation. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the Quicken Loans National at Congressional Golf Course in Potomac, Md., on June 26, 2014. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
Woods walks to the sixth green during a practice round before the Masters Tournament
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lindsey Vonn walks Woods and his children Sam (L) and Charlie on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest at the Masters Tournament
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Fred Couples (L) and Woods prepare to hit on the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2018. Woods finished tied
for 32nd. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods reacts before hitting his approach shot to the 11th green in the second round of the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 6, 2018. Woods finished tied
for 32nd. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods catches a ball from his caddy on the 14th hole during final round play of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament in Potomac, Md., on July 1, 2018. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt during the final round in the British Open Championships
in Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 22, 2018. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods places his ball on the tee at the sixth hole during the fourth round of the PGA Championship
in Town and Country, Mo., on August 12, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits from a bunker to the second hole in the first round
at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods touches the hand of a patron as he walks to the 8th tee box in the second round
at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the second tee during the third round
of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods celebrates his career comeback win
with a score of 13 under par on the 18th green in the final round at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 14, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods is awarded
the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the 14th tee during a practice round before the U.S. Open
in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 12, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo