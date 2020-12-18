Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Elite college football teams battle in conference finales on Saturday, while dozens more football and basketball games, and a golf tournament that features Tiger Woods and his son, fill out the weekend sports schedule.
Notre Dame, the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, takes on No. 3 Clemson in one of the biggest college football games of the weekend.
The winner of the ACC Championship game matchup will secure a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals, while the loser could fall out of contention for the two biggest bowl games of the postseason.
The Fighting Irish face the Tigers at 4 p.m. EST Saturday on ABC.
The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) also will fight for a spot in the semifinals when they face No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game. That matchup airs at noon EST on Fox.
No. 1 Alabama (10-0) likely has secured a spot in the semifinals, but looks to stay undefeated with a win over No. 7 Florida (8-2) in the SEC Championship game.
No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0) also will put its undefeated record on the line Saturday with a matchup against No. 23 Tulsa (6-1) in the AAC Championship game.
No. 6 Iowa State (8-2) can jump into the semifinal picture with a win over No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2) on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game.
College basketball
The college football season might be winding down, but the college basketball campaign is heating up. More than 150 Division I men's basketball games are scheduled from Friday through Sunday.
Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the coaches poll, takes on No. 3 Iowa in one of the best matchups of the weekend. The Bulldogs (3-0) and Hawkeyes (6-0) tip off at noon EST Saturday on CBS.
Saturday's slate also features matchups between No. 23 Louisville and No. 12 Wisconsin and Kentucky and No. 22 North Carolina.
No. 13 Illinois battles No. 19 Rutgers at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on ESPN 2. No. 4 Michigan State, No. 6 Houston, No. 9 Creighton and No. 11 Texas also are in action Sunday.
Tiger Woods, son to compete
Fifteen-time major championship winner Tiger Woods will team up with his 11-year-old son Charlie for the first time in a competitive tournament at the 2020 PNC Championship on Saturday and Sunday in Orlando, Fla.
Tiger will be among 20 major championship winners paired alongside family members in the unique PGA Tour event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando. Tiger and Charlie take on Justin Thomas, the No. 3 golfer in the world, and Thomas' father, Mike.
The first round of the PNC Championship airs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST Saturday on Peacock Premium. A live stream of the first round airs from 2:30 to 5 p.m. EST on NBC. The full first round will reair from 6 to 10 p.m. EST on Saturday on Golf Channel.
The final round of the tournament airs from 2 to 3 p.m. EST Sunday on Golf Channel and from 3 to 6 p.m. EST on NBC. Golf Channel will reair the final round from 7 to 11 p.m. EST Sunday.
Friday
College basketball
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee at 7 p.m. EST on SEC Network
Iowa State at West Virginia at 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU
College football
UAB at Marshall at 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network
Ball State vs. Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
Nebraska at Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Oregon at USC at 8 p.m. EST on Fox
Saturday
Soccer
Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Network
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Valencia at 10:15 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA
Serie A: Juventus vs. Parma at 2:35 p.m. EST on ESPN+
College football
Northwestern vs. Ohio State at noon EST on Fox
Texas A&M at Tennessee at noon EST on ESPN
Oklahoma vs. Iowa State at noon EST on ABC
Washington State at Utah at 1:30 p.m. EST on FS1
Air Force at Army at 3 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network
Ole Miss at LSU at 3:30 p.m. EST on SEC Network
Clemson vs. Notre Dame at 4 p.m. EST on ABC
Minnesota at Wisconsin at 4 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Boise State vs. San Jose State at 4:15 p.m. EST on Fox
Illinois at Penn State at 5:30 p.m. EST on FS1
Stanford at UCLA at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN
Alabama vs. Florida at 8 p.m. EST on CBS
Tulsa at Cincinnati at 8 p.m. EST on ABC
Arizona State at Oregon State at 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
College basketball
Butler vs. Indiana at 11:30 a.m. EST on FS1
Iowa vs. Gonzaga at noon EST on CBS
North Carolina vs. Kentucky at 2 p.m. EST on CBS
Purdue vs. Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Baylor at Kansas State at 4 p.m. EST on Big 12 Network
UCLA vs. Ohio State at 4:15 p.m. EST on CBS
Saint Joseph's at Villanova at 9 p.m. EST on FS1
Golf -- PGA Tour
PNC Championship: First round from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST on Peacock Premium; 2:30 to 5 p.m. EST on NBC
NFL
Bills at Broncos at 4:30 p.m. EST on NFL Network
Panthers at Packers at 8:15 p.m. EST on NFL Network
Boxing -- Main card starts at 5 p.m. EST on DAZN
Reshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth
Jalan Walker vs. Rafael Reyes
Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado
John Ryder vs. Mike Guy
Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora
Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta
Sunday
NFL
49ers at Cowboys at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Seahawks at Washington at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Bears at Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Patriots at Dolphins at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Jaguars at Ravens at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on Fox
Lions at Titans at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Texans at Colts at 1 p.m. EST on CBS
Eagles at Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox
Jets at Rams at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox
Chiefs at Saints at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS
Browns at Giants at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC
College basketball
Creighton at UConn at noon EST on FS1
Illinois at Rutgers at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Texas at 2 p.m. EST on Longhorn Network
Marquette at Xavier at 2 p.m. EST on FS1
Alcorn State at Houston at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Michigan State at Northwestern at 7 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network
Boxing -- Main card starts at 8 p.m. EST on DAZN
Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood
Christian Gomez Duran vs. Angel Hernandez
Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes
Austin Williams vs. Isiah Jones
Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez
Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez
Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith
Golf -- PGA Tour
PNC Championship: Final round from 2 to 3 p.m. EST on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EST on NBC