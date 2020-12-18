Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie, shown in 2019, battle Justin Thomas and his dad Mike in the 2020 PNC Championship golf tournament Saturday and Sunday in Orlando, Fla. File Photo by Daniel Murphy/EPA-EFE

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Elite college football teams battle in conference finales on Saturday, while dozens more football and basketball games, and a golf tournament that features Tiger Woods and his son, fill out the weekend sports schedule.

Notre Dame, the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, takes on No. 3 Clemson in one of the biggest college football games of the weekend.

The winner of the ACC Championship game matchup will secure a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals, while the loser could fall out of contention for the two biggest bowl games of the postseason.

The Fighting Irish face the Tigers at 4 p.m. EST Saturday on ABC.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) also will fight for a spot in the semifinals when they face No. 14 Northwestern (6-1) on Saturday in the Big Ten Championship game. That matchup airs at noon EST on Fox.

No. 1 Alabama (10-0) likely has secured a spot in the semifinals, but looks to stay undefeated with a win over No. 7 Florida (8-2) in the SEC Championship game.

No. 9 Cincinnati (8-0) also will put its undefeated record on the line Saturday with a matchup against No. 23 Tulsa (6-1) in the AAC Championship game.

No. 6 Iowa State (8-2) can jump into the semifinal picture with a win over No. 10 Oklahoma (7-2) on Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game.

College basketball

The college football season might be winding down, but the college basketball campaign is heating up. More than 150 Division I men's basketball games are scheduled from Friday through Sunday.

Gonzaga, the No. 1 team in the coaches poll, takes on No. 3 Iowa in one of the best matchups of the weekend. The Bulldogs (3-0) and Hawkeyes (6-0) tip off at noon EST Saturday on CBS.

Saturday's slate also features matchups between No. 23 Louisville and No. 12 Wisconsin and Kentucky and No. 22 North Carolina.

No. 13 Illinois battles No. 19 Rutgers at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on ESPN 2. No. 4 Michigan State, No. 6 Houston, No. 9 Creighton and No. 11 Texas also are in action Sunday.

Tiger Woods, son to compete

Fifteen-time major championship winner Tiger Woods will team up with his 11-year-old son Charlie for the first time in a competitive tournament at the 2020 PNC Championship on Saturday and Sunday in Orlando, Fla.

Tiger will be among 20 major championship winners paired alongside family members in the unique PGA Tour event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando. Tiger and Charlie take on Justin Thomas, the No. 3 golfer in the world, and Thomas' father, Mike.

The first round of the PNC Championship airs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST Saturday on Peacock Premium. A live stream of the first round airs from 2:30 to 5 p.m. EST on NBC. The full first round will reair from 6 to 10 p.m. EST on Saturday on Golf Channel.

The final round of the tournament airs from 2 to 3 p.m. EST Sunday on Golf Channel and from 3 to 6 p.m. EST on NBC. Golf Channel will reair the final round from 7 to 11 p.m. EST Sunday.

Friday

College basketball

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee at 7 p.m. EST on SEC Network

Iowa State at West Virginia at 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU

College football

UAB at Marshall at 7 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network

Ball State vs. Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Nebraska at Rutgers at 7:30 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Oregon at USC at 8 p.m. EST on Fox

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool at 7:30 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Network

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Valencia at 10:15 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

Serie A: Juventus vs. Parma at 2:35 p.m. EST on ESPN+

College football

Northwestern vs. Ohio State at noon EST on Fox

Texas A&M at Tennessee at noon EST on ESPN

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State at noon EST on ABC

Washington State at Utah at 1:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Air Force at Army at 3 p.m. EST on CBS Sports Network

Ole Miss at LSU at 3:30 p.m. EST on SEC Network

Clemson vs. Notre Dame at 4 p.m. EST on ABC

Minnesota at Wisconsin at 4 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Boise State vs. San Jose State at 4:15 p.m. EST on Fox

Illinois at Penn State at 5:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Stanford at UCLA at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN

Alabama vs. Florida at 8 p.m. EST on CBS

Tulsa at Cincinnati at 8 p.m. EST on ABC

Arizona State at Oregon State at 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

College basketball

Butler vs. Indiana at 11:30 a.m. EST on FS1

Iowa vs. Gonzaga at noon EST on CBS

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at 2 p.m. EST on CBS

Purdue vs. Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Baylor at Kansas State at 4 p.m. EST on Big 12 Network

UCLA vs. Ohio State at 4:15 p.m. EST on CBS

Saint Joseph's at Villanova at 9 p.m. EST on FS1

Golf -- PGA Tour

PNC Championship: First round from 1 to 2:30 p.m. EST on Peacock Premium; 2:30 to 5 p.m. EST on NBC

NFL

Bills at Broncos at 4:30 p.m. EST on NFL Network

Panthers at Packers at 8:15 p.m. EST on NFL Network

Boxing -- Main card starts at 5 p.m. EST on DAZN

Reshat Mati vs. Dennis Okoth

Jalan Walker vs. Rafael Reyes

Hyun Mi Choi vs. Calista Silgado

John Ryder vs. Mike Guy

Ali Akhmedov vs. Carlos Gongora

Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta

Sunday

NFL

49ers at Cowboys at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Seahawks at Washington at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Bears at Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Patriots at Dolphins at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Jaguars at Ravens at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Lions at Titans at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Texans at Colts at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Eagles at Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox

Jets at Rams at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox

Chiefs at Saints at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Browns at Giants at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

College basketball

Creighton at UConn at noon EST on FS1

Illinois at Rutgers at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Texas at 2 p.m. EST on Longhorn Network

Marquette at Xavier at 2 p.m. EST on FS1

Alcorn State at Houston at 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Michigan State at Northwestern at 7 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Boxing -- Main card starts at 8 p.m. EST on DAZN

Alexis Eduardo Molina vs. Robert Greenwood

Christian Gomez Duran vs. Angel Hernandez

Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes

Austin Williams vs. Isiah Jones

Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez

Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith

Golf -- PGA Tour

PNC Championship: Final round from 2 to 3 p.m. EST on Golf Channel; 3 to 6 p.m. EST on NBC