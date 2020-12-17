Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson, the SEC preseason Player of the Year, is averaging 16 points per game this season. Photo by Gamecock Central/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Florida Gators have postponed their next three men's basketball games as star forward Keyontae Johnson remains hospitalized for further tests and evaluation.

The Gators, who previously canceled their game against North Florida on Wednesday, postponed matchups against Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday.

"This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae's family, friends and teammates," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement Thursday. "Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process these emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year."

Florida's next scheduled game is now its Southeastern Conference opener at Vanderbilt on Dec. 30.

Stricklin also provided another positive update on Johnson, who was upgraded to stable condition Tuesday. Earlier this week, Johnson had started breathing on his own and was able to speak to his family and doctors.

"Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health," Stricklin said. "He and his family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes."

Johnson collapsed face-first during the first half of Florida's game against Florida State on Saturday. He received emergency medical attention on the court before being transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. He was later airlifted to UF Health in Gainesville, Fla.

Johnson, the SEC preseason Player of the Year, is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The junior forward is averaging 16 points per game this season.