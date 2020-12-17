Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Sun Belt conference championship game between Louisiana and No. 12 Coastal Carolina has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Chanticleers' football program, the conference announced Thursday.

Due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing, an entire position group is unavailable to play for Coastal Carolina. The conference will recognize Louisiana and Coastal Carolina as co-champions.

Advertisement

"We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season," Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement Thursday.

In a separate statement, Louisiana athletic director Bryan Maggard said the school was "severely disappointed" for its players and staff members.

"We are severely disappointed for our student-athletes and staff to not have the opportunity to play in what would have been a truly exciting championship game for the Sun Belt Conference," Maggard said. "For our football program, fans and alumni, we look forward to learning of our bowl destination this weekend."

Sun Belt Championship Game Canceled https://t.co/E9cldSMpe5— Coasta! Caro!ina Ath!etics (@GoCCUsports) December 18, 2020

Coastal Carolina will finish its regular season with an 11-0 record, becoming the first team in Sun Belt history to do so. The Ragin' Cajuns end the regular season with a 9-1 mark.

Also Thursday, the Michigan State-Maryland game scheduled for Saturday in College Park was canceled because of COVID-19 issues at Maryland. The game won't be rescheduled and will be declared a no-contest.

Maryland ends the regular season at 2-3, while the Spartans finish at 2-5.