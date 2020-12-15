The Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers were scheduled to meet on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., but the game was canceled due to positive COVID-19 results. Photo by Durin/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Indiana and Purdue have canceled their annual Old Oaken Bucket rivalry football game due to positive COVID-19 test results within the programs, the schools said Tuesday.

The Big Ten matchup -- scheduled for Friday in Bloomington, Ind. -- has been the regular-season finale for the Hoosiers and Boilermakers.

"Upon the advice of our medical professionals and in following the guidelines and protocols established for this season, we are not able to play Friday," Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in a joint statement.

"As we stated last week, we know the history and tradition of this great rivalry game and how much it means to our current students, alumni and fans. Both universities worked extremely hard in an effort to play, but at this time it just isn't possible.

"We are certainly disappointed that we cannot play in 2020, but look forward to seeing each other on the field next season and competing once again for the Old Oaken Bucket."

Indiana and Purdue began the series in 1891 and had matched up for 100 consecutive seasons prior to Tuesday's cancellation.

The Boilermakers and Hoosiers were originally scheduled to meet on Dec. 12, before the game was postponed to Friday and later canceled.

The Hoosiers finished the season with a 6-1 record and are No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Boilermakers finished their 2020 campaign with a 2-4 record.

The Southeastern Conference on Monday also announced that Saturday's Vanderbilt-Georgia game has been canceled due to COVID-19-related issues within the Vanderbilt football program.

The University of Louisiana-Monroe on Monday also was forced to cancel its season finale against Troy, planned for Thursday, due to COVID-19 issues within its football program.