Florida and North Florida came to a mutual agreement to rescheduled their game on Wednesday after Gators forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. Photo by Gamecock Central/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Florida has postponed its men's basketball game Wednesday against North Florida after the on-court collapse and hospitalization of Gators forward Keyontae Johnson, the school said Tuesday.

Johnson remains in critical, but stable condition at UF Health in Gainesville, Fla., after he collapsed during the Gators' loss to Florida State on Saturday. Florida said North Florida also agreed to "scratching the game," with a makeup date to be determined.

Advertisement

"Florida basketball and the UAA wish to thank UNF's coaching staff, administration and team for their flexibility and willingness to make this schedule change," Florida said in a statement.

Johnson, the Southeastern Conference preseason Player of the Year, was airlifted Monday from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to UF Health in Gainesville.

Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, said Monday that Johnson had been placed in a medically induced coma. The university said Tuesday that he is following simple commands and undergoing further tests.

The Gators are scheduled to host Florida Atlantic at noon EST on Saturday in Gainesville.