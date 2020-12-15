Florida and North Florida came to a mutual agreement to reschedule their game on Wednesday after Gators forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla. Photo by Gamecock Central/Wikimedia Commons

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Florida men's basketball player Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the court during a game over the weekend, is in stable condition and breathing on his own, the team announced Tuesday.

"Keyontae is in stable condition today, breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health," Johnson's parents, Nika and Marrecus, said in a statement that was released through the school. "He even FaceTimed the team! We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days.

"We will continue to share updates about Keyontae's health and progress. We have seen how much people love and care for him. We hope people recognize that information that doesn't come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate. We are working closely with Keyontae's doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him."

The school said Monday that Johnson was in critical but stable condition after he collapsed face-first during the Gators' loss to Florida State on Saturday. He received medical attention on the court before being transported to a local hospital.

Johnson, the Southeastern Conference preseason Player of the Year, was airlifted Monday from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital to UF Health in Gainesville, Fla. His grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, said that Johnson had been placed in a medically induced coma.

Earlier Tuesday, Florida postponed its game against North Florida on Wednesday due to the on-court collapse and hospitalization of Johnson. The university said that North Florida agreed to "scratching the game," with a makeup date to be determined.

"Florida basketball and the UAA wish to thank UNF's coaching staff, administration and team for their flexibility and willingness to make this schedule change," Florida said in a statement.

The Gators are scheduled to host Florida Atlantic at noon EST on Saturday in Gainesville.