Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The top five teams in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings remained unchanged Tuesday, with the Alabama Crimson Tide retaining their top spot.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were at No. 2, followed by No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Ohio State and the fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. Notre Dame and Clemson are scheduled to meet for the second time this season in Saturday's ACC title game.

The Crimson Tide (10-0) will play No. 7 Florida in the SEC Championship Game this weekend. Ohio State, which most recently competed on Dec. 5 and has played only five games this season due to COVID-19 complications, is set to take on No. 14 Northwestern for the Big Ten championship.

Iowa State, which didn't play this past weekend, moved up a spot to No. 6 entering its showdown against No. 10 Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game. The Cyclones, Gators and No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs all have two losses, but they remained ahead of undefeated No. 9 Cincinnati.

USC (5-0) is the highest-ranked Pac-12 team at No. 13. The Trojans, who will play unranked Oregon on Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game, moved up two spots after beating UCLA on Saturday.

The CFP selection committee will release its final rankings, including the four semifinal teams, on Sunday.

College Football Playoff rankings (Dec. 15):

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0)

3. Clemson Tigers (9-1)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0)

5. Texas A&M Aggies (7-1)

6. Iowa State Cyclones (8-2)

7. Florida Gators (8-2)

8. Georgia Bulldogs (7-2)

9. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

10. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)

11. Indiana Hoosiers (6-1)

12. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-0)

13. USC Trojans (5-0)

14. Northwestern Wildcats (6-1)

15. North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3)

16. Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2)

17. BYU Cougars (10-1)

18. Miami Hurricanes (8-2)

19. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (9-1)

20. Texas Longhorns (6-3)

21. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3)

22. N.C. State Wolfpack (8-3)

23. Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-1)

24. San Jose State Spartans (6-0)

25. Colorado Buffaloes (4-1)