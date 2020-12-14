Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Vanderbilt has hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as its next head football coach, the school announced Monday.

Lea, a Nashville native who ended his college career as a fullback at Vanderbilt, will be introduced at a press conference next week. He will continue to work with No. 2 Notre Dame, which is scheduled to face No. 3 Clemson on Saturday in the ACC title game.

Advertisement

Lea has served as the Fighting Irish's defensive coordinator over the past three seasons, leading one of the nation's top defenses.

"Clark Lea is the leader we trust to continue the challenging but exciting work that will elevate the Vanderbilt football program to unprecedented heights," Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee said in a statement Monday. "He embodies the demonstrated commitment to success, the integrity and the strategic thinking that it takes to build a winning football program, and help our student-athletes reach their full potential.

RELATED Vanderbilt fires football coach Derek Mason amid winless season

"He understands the important role that athletics plays in the life of a vibrant university, and that outstanding scholarly pursuits and top-notch athletics are integral parts of the Vanderbilt experience."

The 38-year-old Lea replaces former head coach Derek Mason, who was fired last month after posting a 27-55 record in six seasons. Before joining Notre Dame in 2017, Lea coached linebackers at South Dakota State, UCLA, Bowling Green, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

"I'm excited to come back to Vanderbilt to lead a program, at an institution and in a city, that gave me so much and shaped who I am today," Lea said. "Vanderbilt is a special place with a competitive drive that I believe can translate into winning.

RELATED Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller set to play against Georgia

"My excitement for the role grew as I spent time with Candice Lee and Chancellor [Daniel] Diermeier -- it's very clear they are united around a common vision for the future of the Vanderbilt Athletics program and football."

Vanderbilt on Monday canceled this week's matchup against Georgia due to COVID-19 issues within its football program. The Commodores couldn't meet the Southeastern Conference's minimum roster and position requirements.

Vanderbilt ended its 2020 season with a 0-9 record.