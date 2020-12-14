Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Stanford has become the fourth college Football Bowl Subdivision program to opt out of the postseason due to COVID-19, the Cardinal announced after its win over Oregon State.

The Cardinal beat the Beavers 27-24 on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore., for its third win of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. Stanford said after the win that its matchup Saturday at UCLA will be its final game of the season.

"After being on the road since Dec. 1, the Cardinal will decline postseason opportunities," Stanford said in a news release.

Stanford also said that, on Monday, its football program will relocate to Santa Barbara, Calif. The Stanford campus is located in Santa Clara County, which on Nov. 28 announced new COVID-19 restrictions that prevent football games and practices in the area.

The Cardinal went to Seattle on Dec. 1 to prepare for a Dec. 5 game against Washington. The Cardinal then spent a week in Corvallis to prepare for Oregon State.

Stanford joined Boston College, Pittsburgh and Virginia as the fourth college football program to opt out of the postseason.

"Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July," Virginia athletic director Carla Williams said Saturday in a news release.

"I am proud of their commitment and their incredible maturity. Our students did everything we asked them to do and they were rewarded with the opportunity to compete in the sport they love when many doubted it could be done. The life lessons gained over the last nine months will serve them well."

Virginia was one of 17 FBS teams that played at least 10 games this season without a postponement or cancellation due to COVID-19 since the start of its 2020 campaign.

Cavaliers players reported to Charlottesville, Va., on July 5 to start preparations for the season and have not left campus -- as a group -- for personal reasons at any point since that time.

