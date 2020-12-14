Trending Stories

Missed FG, shoe throw cost Florida in upset loss to LSU
Missed FG, shoe throw cost Florida in upset loss to LSU
Illinois fires head football coach Lovie Smith after five seasons
Illinois fires head football coach Lovie Smith after five seasons
Cleveland Indians to drop controversial team nickname
Cleveland Indians to drop controversial team nickname
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn
Auburn fires football coach Gus Malzahn
Bills stay hot, sink Steelers on 'SNF'
Bills stay hot, sink Steelers on 'SNF'

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
This week in the National Football League
This week in the National Football League
 
Back to Article
/