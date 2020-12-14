Dec. 14 (UPI) -- The University of Florida announced Monday that men's basketball star Keyontae Johnson remains in critical but stable condition after collapsing during a game over the weekend.

"Keyontae Johnson has been successfully transferred as planned from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville by ShandsCair," the school said in a statement. "He continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests."

Earlier Monday, Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA Today that Johnson was in a medically induced coma. He said that doctors hoped to bring him out of it later in the day.

Johnson collapsed face-first while walking back onto the court following a timeout in the first half of Saturday's game between the Gators and Florida State. His teammates immediately signaled for the medical staff, and Johnson was stretchered off the court before being rushed to Tallahassee Memorial.

Florida initially described Johnson as being in critical but stable condition. The team didn't reveal the cause of Johnson's collapse.

Johnson previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The coronavirus can lead to myocarditis, a viral infection that can cause inflammation of the heart muscle.

Johnson, an All-SEC selection as a sophomore and the SEC Preseason Player of the Year in 2020, was averaging 19.7 points and six rebounds through three games this season. He was a projected first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.