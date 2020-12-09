Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A men's college basketball matchup between Michigan State and Virginia -- planned for Wednesday -- has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Virginia's program, the school said.

The Cavaliers announced the postponement on Tuesday. The ACC/Big Ten Challenge game was scheduled to tip off at 9:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Charlottesville, Va.

The status of Virginia's game against William & Mary -- scheduled for Sunday -- is "to be determined," the Cavaliers said in a news release.

The Spartans (5-0) rank No. 4 in the Division I men's basketball coaches poll. The Cavaliers (4-1) are No. 18 in the coaches poll. Michigan State is scheduled to host Oakland at noon EST on Sunday in East Lansing, Mich.

Last week, the Atlantic Coast Conference also rescheduled Virginia's Dec. 16 game against Wake Forest due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Wake Forest men's basketball program.

South Carolina's men's basketball team also announced Tuesday that its scheduled game against Wofford on Thursday is canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within its program. The Gamecocks have paused all team activities.

Kentucky also said on Tuesday that its Dec. 15 men's basketball game against Detroit Mercy has been postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The Kentucky-Detroit Mercy game had already been rescheduled from Nov. 27.

Houston men's basketball team also paused on Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests emerged from within the Cougars program.