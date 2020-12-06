Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The University of South Carolina is expected to hire Shane Beamer, the son of Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer, as its next head football coach.

Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and Fox 57 Columbia on Saturday that Beamer agreed to become the Gamecocks coach ahead of the 2021 season.

Beamer, 43, is an assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma. He has worked on the Sooners staff for the last three seasons.

Beamer was a recruiting coordinator at South Carolina in 2009 and 2010. He served as an assistant head coach and running backs coach from 2011 to 2015 under his dad at Virginia Tech.

He also coached at Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and Georgia. He played under his dad from 1995 through 1999 at Virginia Tech.

South Carolina fired head coach Will Muschamp in November. Muschamp posted a 28-30 record in five seasons with the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks went 2-8 this season after a 4-8 campaign in 2019.