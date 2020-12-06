Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Sunday he will return to the ring for an exhibition fight against YouTube personality Logan Paul next year.

In a post on social media, the retired former boxing champion said the bout is scheduled for Feb. 20. According to the event's official website, the match will be streamed on pay-per-view.

The first one million purchases of the event will cost $24.99, with the price increasing after that threshold is reached or the date of the fight gets closer. The price climbs to $69.99 beginning Feb. 11.

Mayweather retired from boxing in 2017 after defeating former UFC champion Conor McGregor via TKO in the 10th round. The bout, which was McGregor's boxing debut, was sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and allowed the 43-year-old Mayweather to end his career with an official record of 50-0 (27 KOs).

Mayweather's last match came on New Year's Eve in 2018, when he came out of retirement and fought kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition that reportedly earned the boxer about $9 million.

In November 2019, Paul squared off against another YouTube star named "KSI" in a six-round fight sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. "KSI" won in a split decision.

Logan Paul, 25, is the older brother of fellow YouTube personality Jake Paul, who most recently knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout last month. Jake Paul has an official record of 2-0 with two knockouts.