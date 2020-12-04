Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The University of South Carolina women's basketball team lost for the first time in more than a year Thursday night, as North Carolina State ended their 29-game winning streak with a 54-46 upset.

Kayla Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to the win at the "Jimmy V Classic" at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. The Gamecocks -- ranked No. 1 in both major polls -- shot just 27% from the field and 16.7% from 3-point range.

"We just had no flow," Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley told reporters. "We were a team that I've never seen before. I've never coached a team that performed that way.

"It was pickup basketball. I'm just not used to it. We are going to have to figure some things out."

"It's just like any team," Jones said. "If you come out and play your hardest, you can win the game."

Jackia Brown-Turner had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the No. 8 Wolfpack. Elissa Cunane had 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks in the win.

Zia Cooke and Laeticia Amihere had 11 points apiece for the Gamecocks.

The loss was South Carolina's first since a defeat to Indiana on Nov. 28, 2019.

South Carolina (3-1) next travels to Iowa State to play the Cyclones at noon EST on Sunday and North Carolina State (3-0) hosts Coastal Carolina at 2 p.m.