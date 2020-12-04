Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Louisville has paused team activities for men's basketball and canceled Friday's game against UNC Greensboro after a positive COVID-19 test emerged from within the program.

The Cardinals announced the program pause on Thursday, but did not specify if the positive test came from a player. Atlantic Coast Conference COVID-19 protocol stipulates that teams must test players three times each week.

"The pause in activities follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Cardinals' 'Tier 1' individuals, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, team managers and staff," Louisville said in a news release.

"The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC medical advisory group report."

Cardinals athletic director Vince Tyra said the school will monitor the matter on a "day-to-day" basis.

Louisville has hosted the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic since last week at the KFC Yum! Center. Prairie View A&M left the tournament's bubble earlier this week due to COVID-19 issues. Duquesne and Winthrop also had their game canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

"There has been no determination on how the pause in activities will affect future games past the Dec. 4 UNC Greensboro contest," Louisville said.

The Cardinals (4-0) are scheduled to face Wisconsin at 7:15 p.m. EST on Wednesday in Madison, Wis.