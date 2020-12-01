Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Parkour Earth, a governing body for the sport, on Tuesday asked the International Olympic Committee to reject International Gymnastics Federation proposals to include the discipline in the 2024 Summer Games.

"Unfortunately, [the International Gymnastics Federation's] encroachment and misappropriation of our sport continues," Parkour Earth, the international federation for the obstacle-course-style training discipline, said in a letter to the committee.

Parkour is not currently part of the Olympic program for Paris 2024. The International Gymnastics Federation is expected to request Parkour's inclusion on Monday when the International Olympic Committee's executive board meets to finalize programs for the 2024 Summer Games.

Parkour was developed in Paris in the 1990s. The sport features a free-running competitor, who climbs, swings, rolls and jumps from one point to another within a complex environment, without the assistance of equipment.

The International Gymnastics Federation in 2018 recognized parkour as gymnastics' newest discipline. Parkour Earth has often fought with the International Gymnastics Federation for control of the sport.

Sport climbing is one of the new sports included in the 2021 Tokyo program. Break dancing will be an Olympic sport in Paris.