Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Alabama's Nick Saban says he expects to return to the sideline for a game against LSU on Saturday after the Crimson Tide coach missed last week's game due to a positive COVID-19 test result.

Saban's absence for Saturday's win over Auburn was his first missed game in 13 years as coach of the Crimson Tide. His last positive result came from a Nov. 24 round of testing.

Southeastern Conference protocol requires a 10-day quarantine for those who test positive, which means Saban could return by Friday at the earliest.

"I'll be evaluated by the medical staff later in the week," Saban told reporters on Monday. "They will make a determination as to when I can come back.

"But I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week."

Saban also said he is "feeling fine." The 69-year-old coach said he had a runny nose, but did not experience other symptoms such as a fever, fatigue or muscle aches.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian coached the Crimson Tide to a 42-13 win over the Tigers on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU hosts Alabama at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.