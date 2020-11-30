Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Vanderbilt Commodores kicker Sarah Fuller was named a Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.

Fuller, who was a goalkeeper on Vandy's conference championship women's soccer team, served as the Commodores' kicker during Saturday's game against the Missouri Tigers due to COVID-19 issues within the Vanderbilt football program.

Fuller's only action in the 41-0 loss to Missouri came in the third quarter, when she kicked off to begin the second half. It was a designed squib kick to limit the chance of a return. The ball traveled about 30 yards and was downed at Missouri's 35-yard line.

With the kickoff, Fuller became only the third woman to appear in a Football Bowl Subdivision game. She joined Katie Hnida of New Mexico and Kent State's April Goss.

Thank you, Sarah, for helping to prove that women and girls belong on every playing field-quite literally. https://t.co/Ig33gePL08— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 30, 2020

After the game, Derek Mason -- who was fired as Vanderbilt's head coach Sunday -- said he would like to keep Fuller on the team's roster.

"I would love to learn more, so if those guys come out of quarantine, I would love to learn from them and their experience," Fuller said when asked about remaining with the team. "I've been having a lot of fun doing this. It's a challenge for me, but it's something I know I can do.

"It's applicable from doing a goal kick to a field goal kick, so I want to continue learning, and if those guys can help me, I'm all for it."

Vanderbilt is scheduled to play at Georgia on Saturday.