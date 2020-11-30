Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Vanderbilt Commodores kicker Sarah Fuller was named a Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday after becoming the first woman to play in a Power Five football game.
Fuller, who was a goalkeeper on Vandy's conference championship women's soccer team, served as the Commodores' kicker during Saturday's game against the Missouri Tigers due to COVID-19 issues within the Vanderbilt football program.
Fuller's only action in the 41-0 loss to Missouri came in the third quarter, when she kicked off to begin the second half. It was a designed squib kick to limit the chance of a return. The ball traveled about 30 yards and was downed at Missouri's 35-yard line.
With the kickoff, Fuller became only the third woman to appear in a Football Bowl Subdivision game. She joined Katie Hnida of New Mexico and Kent State's April Goss.
After the game, Derek Mason -- who was fired as Vanderbilt's head coach Sunday -- said he would like to keep Fuller on the team's roster.
"I would love to learn more, so if those guys come out of quarantine, I would love to learn from them and their experience," Fuller said when asked about remaining with the team. "I've been having a lot of fun doing this. It's a challenge for me, but it's something I know I can do.
"It's applicable from doing a goal kick to a field goal kick, so I want to continue learning, and if those guys can help me, I'm all for it."
Vanderbilt is scheduled to play at Georgia on Saturday.