Florida State was scheduled to host Virginia on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., but that game was canceled due to COVID-19-related issues.

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Florida State Seminoles football team has had its third-consecutive game nixed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday that the Seminoles' game at Duke -- planned for Saturday in Durham, N.C. -- will not be played.

Instead, Duke will host Miami at 8 p.m. EST Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Seminoles also removed Duke from their schedule of remaining games.

Each of Florida State's previous two games were postponed hours before their scheduled kickoffs.

Florida State athletic director David Coburn said Saturday that the Seminoles learned they had one positive test Friday, the night before they were scheduled to host Virginia in Tallahassee, Fla.

Additional contract tracing, injuries and opt-outs resulted in the Seminoles having just 44 scholarship players available to play against the Cavaliers. Coburn said some of the Seminoles' position groups were "depleted almost entirely."

"We made every effort to play, but we could not do so in a way that was safe for the players," Coburn said.

The Seminoles were scheduled to host Clemson on Nov. 21 before neither teams' medical advisors could agree to move forward with that game. Clemson learned that a Tigers player tested positive for COVID-19 after the team had traveled to Tallahassee before that game was nixed.

The ACC has completed 74 of 85 scheduled games this season. Conference COVID-19 protocol requires players who test positive to isolate for 10 days and players involved in contract tracing to be quarantined for 14 days.

The Seminoles are 2-6 this season.