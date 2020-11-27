The USC Trojans were scheduled to host the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the game was declared a no-contest by the Pac-12 due to positive COVID-19 tests. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Saturday's college football game between USC and Colorado has been canceled because USC does not have enough players available in a position group due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, the Pac-12 said.

The conference announced the decision Thursday to declare the game a no-contest. Sources told ESPN and the Bay Area News Group that the position group is the Trojans' offensive line.

"We are disappointed for our players and fans and those from Colorado that Saturday's game will not be played, but the health and safety of everyone in both programs is of the utmost priority," Trojans coach Clay Helton said in a news release.

"Our players have worked hard since the summer not only to prepare for this season, but to do so in a safe manner by following all health protocols. I applaud their discipline and sacrifice in doing so."

Helton said the Trojans will continue to test and monitor players and staff members and receive guidance from health officials as they prepare for their remaining games.

Colorado will now host San Diego State at 3 p.m. EST on Saturday at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. San Diego State also had its scheduled Week 13 game against Fresno State -- planned for Friday -- canceled because Fresno State had COVID-19 related issues within its football program.

"It is unfortunate that our game at Southern California had to be canceled, but as we all continue to maintain, the most important concern we all have is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Colorado athletic director Rick George said.

"After the Pac-12 CEO's created some requirements for possible non-conference opponents to fill any vacancies created by cancellations, we moved earlier this week to find a possible opponent to replace the Trojans."

USC is scheduled to host Washington State at 9 p.m. EST on Dec. 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.