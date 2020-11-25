Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State top the first 2020-2021 College Football Playoff rankings, while undefeated BYU (9-0) ranks 14th.

The initial rankings debuted Tuesday on ESPN. An updated set of Top 25 rankings will be released every Tuesday until the final selection day at noon EST on Dec. 20.

The final Top 4 teams will face off in the semifinals on Jan. 2, in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, respectively. The winners from those games will then play in the National Championship game on Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Alabama tops the rankings for a 19th time, the most in the history. Notre Dame had never claimed a spot higher than No. 3 before they landed at No. 2 on Tuesday.

Alabama (7-0) leads a pack of four Southeastern Conference teams in the Top 10. Rival -- and fellow SEC school -- Auburn ranks No. 22 and is the fifth program from the conference in the Top 25. No. 5 Texas A&M (5-1), No. 6 Florida (6-1) and No. 9 Georgia (5-2) join Alabama in the Top 10.

Notre Dame (8-0), Ohio State (4-0), No. 7 Cincinnati (8-0), No. 8 Northwestern (5-0), No. 14 BYU (9-0), No. 15 Oregon (3-0), No. 18 USC (3-0), No. 20 Coastal Carolina (8-0) and No. 21 Marshall (7-0) are among the nine undefeated teams in the Top 25.

No. 10 Miami (7-1) is one of three Atlantic Coast Conference programs to claim a spot in the Top 10. No. 19 North Carolina was the fourth ACC program to land in the Top 25.

No. 11 Oklahoma, No. 13 Iowa State, No. 17 Texas and No. 24 Oklahoma State are among the four Big 12 programs inside the Top 25.

Oregon and USC are the only Pac-12 programs in the rankings, as undefeated Washington (2-0) and Colorado (2-0) failed to make the initial cut.

The 13-member College Football Playoff selection committee determines the rankings. The committee consists of athletic directors, coaches, former players and reporters.

The rankings could see some changes after Week 13 of the college football season. No. 1 Alabama hosts No. 22 Auburn on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. No. 13 Iowa State faces No. 17 Texas on Friday in Austin, Texas. No. 2 Notre Dame battles No. 19 North Carolina on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 7 p.m. EST on Tuesday on ESPN.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Notre Dame (8-0)

3. Clemson (7-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (5-1)

6. Florida (6-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Northwestern (5-0)

9. Georgia (5-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (4-1)

13. Iowa State (6-2)

14. BYU (9-0)

15. Oregon (3-0)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. Texas (5-2)

18. USC (3-0)

19. North Carolina (6-2)

20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Auburn (5-2)

23. Oklahoma State (5-2)

24. Iowa (3-2)

25. Tulsa (5-1)