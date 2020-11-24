Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The University of Connecticut women's basketball team has paused all team activities after a member of the program tested positive for COVID-19, the school said.

The Huskies will not complete in their first four scheduled games as a result of the positive test. Schedule alterations will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

The Huskies were scheduled to start their season with a game against Quinnipiac on Saturday in Uncasville, Conn., as part of the Air Force Reserve Women's Challenge. That four-team tournament has since been canceled.

Initial plans had the tournament as one of several to be played over 11 days from Wednesday through Dec. 5 on a campus dubbed "Bubbleville" on the Mohegan Sun property in Uncasville, as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was slated to feature 40 NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball teams, but several have withdrawn from the field due to positive COVID-19 tests. Forty-five games were scheduled to take place on the campus, as part of five tournaments and additional game formats.

No fans are allowed to attend the games.

Baylor, Florida, Tennessee, Oregon, Virginia, Ole Miss, Utah, Arizona State, Miami, Duke and Arizona have been among the men's basketball programs to postpone or cancel their season openers so far due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Louisville, Middle Tennessee State, Vanderbilt, Utah, Siena, and Tennessee Tech are among the women's basketball programs that have canceled or postponed season openers.

The 2020-2021 Division I men's and women's college basketball seasons start Wednesday.