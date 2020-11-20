Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Washington State-Stanford game scheduled for Saturday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Cougars' football program, the Pac-12 announced Friday.

"This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Washington State not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols," the conference said in a statement.

The Cougars fell below the minimum threshold of 53 scholarship players after testing Friday morning, according to ESPN. Among those who tested positive is quarterback Jayden de Laura.

Washington State director of athletics Pat Chun said in a statement that everyone in the program is "saddened for not only our student-athletes, coaches and staff, but those within the Stanford program who have worked so hard preparing for this weekend."

The cancellation will result in a no contest. It is the second cancellation inside the Pac-12 this week, after the Arizona State-Colorado game was scrapped Sunday.