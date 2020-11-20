Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The Ohio State Buckeyes have claimed the top recruit for three consecutive years after quarterback Quinn Ewers -- the No. 1 high school prospect for 2022 -- committed to play football in Columbus, Ohio.

Ewers announced his commitment Thursday on Twitter. He was previously committed to play at Texas, but decommitted from the Longhorns in October.

The Carroll High School (Southlake, Texas) junior is No. 1 in the 2022 ESPN 100 recruiting rankings. He also ranks No. 1 in the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2022. He is the top quarterback and No. 6 player in the Rivals 250 prospect rankings for 2022.

Ohio State also had a previous commitments from former Southern Columbia Area High School (Catawissa, Pa.) wide receiver Julian Fleming, the top prospect from the 2020 class.

Pickering North High School defensive end Jack Sawyer -- the top prospect for 2021 -- also committed to the Buckeyes.

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami and Michigan also were among the dozens of schools to offer Ewers a scholarship.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback will join a crowded depth chart in Columbus.

Buckeyes starter Justin Fields likely will head to the NFL Draft after this season. The Buckeyes also have two ESPN 300 quarterbacks from the class of 2020 (C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller) and Kyle McCord, the No. 4 pocket passers from the class of 2021.