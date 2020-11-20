Nov. 20 (UPI) -- More than 50 college football and NFL games, the ATP men's tennis season finale and the MLS Cup Playoffs fill up the weekend sports schedule, plus UFC bouts, European soccer and a golf tournament.
The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in 30 canceled or postponed college football games over the last two weeks. Forty-two games are on the schedule from Friday through Saturday, featuring several matchups between ranked teams.
The full NFL schedule continues with Week 11, highlighted by divisional matchups. A dozen games are scheduled for Sunday.
Football matchups
Some of the top-ranked teams in the country start Saturday's college football schedule. Indiana takes on Ohio State in the Big Ten at noon EST on Fox. Clemson battles Florida State in an ACC game at noon EST on ABC.
Florida faces Vanderbilt in an SEC matchup at noon EST on ESPN.
Later on Saturday, Wisconsin battles Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Alabama hosts Kentucky at 4 p.m. EST on the SEC Network. Oklahoma State battles Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.
In the NFL, the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on Fox. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Baltimore Ravens (6-3) have a matchup with potential AFC playoff implications at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday on CBS.
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday on Fox. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders face off in the Sunday Night Football matchup at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday on NBC.
MLS Cup Playoffs
The 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs begin Friday with two play-in games. The New England Revolution take on the Montreal Impact in the first matchup at 6:30 p.m. EST Friday on FS1.
Two first-year MLS teams -- Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF -- battle in the second play-in game at 9 p.m. EST Friday on ESPN2.
The MLS Cup Playoffs continue with two games Saturday before three more games on Sunday. The first round ends Tuesday before the Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 conference semifinals. Four teams will then move on to play the respective conference finals on Dec. 6 before the Dec. 12 championship game.
First-round games will air on TUDN, FS1 and ESPN.
The Seattle Sounders won last year's title and are the No. 2 seed in 2020. Sporting Kansas City and the Philadelphia Union are the top seeds in this year's tournament.
ATP FINALS
Many of the world's elite men's tennis players will be in London for the ATP Finals. The season-ending championships of the ATP features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the ATP rankings.
The group stage continues Friday with No. 1 Novak Djokovic up against No. 7 Alexander Zverev at 9 a.m. EST on ESPN3. No. 8 Diego Schwartzman also takes on No. 4 Daniil Medvedev at 3 p.m. EST on Friday on ESPN3.
Two ATP Finals semifinal matchups air Saturday. The first match is at 9 a.m. EST on ESPN News and the second match is set for 3 p.m. EST on ESPN3.
The ATP Finals championship will be at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday on ESPN2.
