Midfielders Lewis Morgan (7) and Rodolfo Pizarro will lead Inter Miami CF in an MLS Cup Playoffs play-in game against Nashville, S.C., on Friday on ESPN2. Photo courtesy of Inter Miami CF

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- More than 50 college football and NFL games, the ATP men's tennis season finale and the MLS Cup Playoffs fill up the weekend sports schedule, plus UFC bouts, European soccer and a golf tournament.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in 30 canceled or postponed college football games over the last two weeks. Forty-two games are on the schedule from Friday through Saturday, featuring several matchups between ranked teams.

The full NFL schedule continues with Week 11, highlighted by divisional matchups. A dozen games are scheduled for Sunday.

Football matchups

Some of the top-ranked teams in the country start Saturday's college football schedule. Indiana takes on Ohio State in the Big Ten at noon EST on Fox. Clemson battles Florida State in an ACC game at noon EST on ABC.

Florida faces Vanderbilt in an SEC matchup at noon EST on ESPN.

Later on Saturday, Wisconsin battles Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Alabama hosts Kentucky at 4 p.m. EST on the SEC Network. Oklahoma State battles Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

In the NFL, the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. EST Sunday on Fox. The Tennessee Titans (6-3) and Baltimore Ravens (6-3) have a matchup with potential AFC playoff implications at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday on CBS.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday on Fox. The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders face off in the Sunday Night Football matchup at 8:20 p.m. EST Sunday on NBC.

MLS Cup Playoffs

The 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs begin Friday with two play-in games. The New England Revolution take on the Montreal Impact in the first matchup at 6:30 p.m. EST Friday on FS1.

Two first-year MLS teams -- Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF -- battle in the second play-in game at 9 p.m. EST Friday on ESPN2.

The MLS Cup Playoffs continue with two games Saturday before three more games on Sunday. The first round ends Tuesday before the Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 conference semifinals. Four teams will then move on to play the respective conference finals on Dec. 6 before the Dec. 12 championship game.

First-round games will air on TUDN, FS1 and ESPN.

The Seattle Sounders won last year's title and are the No. 2 seed in 2020. Sporting Kansas City and the Philadelphia Union are the top seeds in this year's tournament.

ATP FINALS

Many of the world's elite men's tennis players will be in London for the ATP Finals. The season-ending championships of the ATP features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams in the ATP rankings.

The group stage continues Friday with No. 1 Novak Djokovic up against No. 7 Alexander Zverev at 9 a.m. EST on ESPN3. No. 8 Diego Schwartzman also takes on No. 4 Daniil Medvedev at 3 p.m. EST on Friday on ESPN3.

Two ATP Finals semifinal matchups air Saturday. The first match is at 9 a.m. EST on ESPN News and the second match is set for 3 p.m. EST on ESPN3.

The ATP Finals championship will be at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday on ESPN2.

Friday

Tennis

ATP Finals group stage: Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev at 9 a.m. EST on ESPN3

ATP Finals group stage: Diego Schwartzman vs. Daniil Medvedev at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN3

Golf

The RSM Classic: From 1 to 4 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

Soccer

MLS Cup Playoffs play-in game: New England Revolution vs. Montreal Impact at 6:30 p.m. EST on FS1

MLS Cup Playoffs play-in game: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami at 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Saturday

Tennis

ATP Finals: Semifinals at 9 a.m. EST on ESPN News

ATP Finals: Semifinals at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN3

Soccer

Premier League: Newcastle United vs. Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. EST on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Villarreal vs. Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

MLS Cup Playoffs: Orlando City vs. New York City FC at noon EST on TUDN, UniMas

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City at 12:30 p.m. EST on NBC

Serie A: Juventus vs. Cagliari at 2:35 p.m. EST on ESPN+

La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona at 3 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

MLS Cup Playoffs: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls at 3 p.m. EST on TUDN, UniMas

College football

Indiana at Ohio State at noon EST on Fox

Clemson at Florida State at noon EST on ABC

Florida at Vanderbilt at noon EST on ESPN

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina at noon EST on ESPN2

UCLA at Oregon at 12:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

North Alabama at BYU at 3 p.m. EST on ESPN3

Cincinnati at UCF at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Wisconsin at Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Kentucky at Alabama at 4 p.m. EST on SEC Network

Kansas State at Iowa State at 4 p.m. EST on Fox

Tennessee at Auburn at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN

Mississippi State at Georgia at 7:30 p.m. EST on SEC Network

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Liberty at NC State at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3

USC at Utah at 10:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Golf

The RSM Classic: From 1 to 4 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. France at 2:45 p.m. EST on ESPN+

UFC 255 on ESPN+

Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig at 10 p.m. EST

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo after first fight

Mike Perry vs. Tim Means after second fight

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jennifer Maia after third fight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Alex Perez after fourth fight

Sunday

Golf

The RSM Classic: From 1 to 4 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

Tennis

The ATP Finals: Championship at 1 p.m. EST on ESPN2

NFL

Bengals at Washington at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Steelers at Jaguars at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Patriots at Texans at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Eagles at Browns at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Lions at Panthers at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Titans at Ravens at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Jets at Chargers at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Dolphins at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Cowboys at Vikings at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Packers at Colts at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Chiefs at Raiders at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool vs. Leicester City at 2:15 p.m. EST on NBCSN

MLS Cup Playoffs: Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 4 p.m. EST on FS1

MLS Cup Playoffs: Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

MLS Cup Playoffs: Portland Timbers vs. FC Dallas at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN