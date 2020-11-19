Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland canceled Saturday's scheduled game against Michigan State after 22 Maryland football players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 within a week.

The Big Ten matchup -- scheduled for noon EST on Saturday at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. -- will not be rescheduled.

"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," Maryland coach Michael Locksley said in a news release Thursday. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season.

"This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together. As for me personally, I am feeling strong, with only minor symptoms. I will continue to lead this program virtually and our game preparations for Indiana will begin immediately."

Maryland said 15 student athletes and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past seven days. The Terrapins also canceled their scheduled game last week against Ohio State. They have not practiced this week.

Fifteen college football games have been canceled or postponed this week due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fifteen games also were postponed or canceled last weekend.

Maryland is scheduled to face Indiana on Nov. 28 in Bloomington, Ind. The Terrapins beat Penn State on Nov. 7 in University Park, Pa. Penn State faced Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.

Michigan State is scheduled to host Northwestern on Nov. 28 in East Lansing, Mich.