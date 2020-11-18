Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Saturday's game between Kansas and Texas has been postponed because of injuries and COVID-19 concerns within the Jayhawks' program.

The Big 12 Conference announced Wednesday the game will be rescheduled for Dec. 12.

"The position group affected has a combination of injuries and contact tracing," Kansas said in a statement. "Since Nov. 8, the KU football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that time span."

Meanwhile, the Colorado State-UNLV game scheduled for Saturday was called off because of the coronavirus. The schools will look into the possibility of playing the contest at a later date.

It is the second Mountain West game this week to be scrapped after the conference announced earlier Wednesday that Wyoming's matchup against Utah State was canceled. The MWC said there is no plan to reschedule the game.

"Over the past six weeks, more than 2,600 tests have been administered to UNLV football student-athletes, coaches and staff with a positivity rate of less than 0.6%," UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, with a surge in cases in the Las Vegas community and despite the efforts of our student-athletes, coaches and staff to adhere to health and safety protocols, the decision to not play this weekend is in the best health and safety interests of all involved."

The delays and cancellations from the Big 12 and MWC come on the heels of two postponements earlier this week in the Southeastern Conference and Conference USA.

On Monday, the SEC announced its eighth postponement of the 2020 season and said Saturday's game between Texas A&M and Ole Miss was pushed back. Likewise, C-USA postponed this weekend's Marshall-Charlotte matchup due to COVID-19 issues inside the 49ers' football program.