Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall has stepped down after an internal investigation into allegations of physical and verbal abuse, the university announced Tuesday.

Sources told ESPN and Stadium that Wichita State and Marshall reached an agreement on a $7.75 million contract settlement, which will be paid out over the next six years. His contract was set to expire in 2022.

"This was a difficult decision, but one I feel was necessary for my family, the university and, most importantly, the student-athletes," Marshall said in a statement Tuesday. "I remain grateful for my years spent at Wichita State.

"I wish to thank the coaches, student-athletes, the university, the community, and all of Shocker Nation for their unending dedication, support and loyalty. I am incredibly proud of this men's basketball program and all it has achieved over the past 14 years and am confident of its continued success."

Wichita State said assistant coach Isaac Brown will serve as the team's interim head coach.

Before announcing his resignation, Marshall held a meeting with the team and coaching staff and instructed them to move forward under Brown. According to ESPN, multiple players on the current team rallied behind Marshall amid the allegations.

"Our student-athletes are our primary concern," Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright said in a statement. "While the university acknowledges the success of the basketball program under coach Marshall, this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student-athletes and the WSU community.

"WSU will continue its pursuit of excellence with the help of its student-athletes, staff and loyal supporters of the basketball program."

In October, Wichita State confirmed it had hired a St. Louis-based law firm to conduct an internal probe into Marshall's behavior at the school following multiple allegations by former players.

Former Shockers players previously told Stadium and The Athletic that Marshall frequently berated team members. The players also accused Marshall of physical abuse and racist behavior.

Marshall, 57, joined Wichita State in 2007 and is the winningest coach in program history with a 331-121 record across 13 seasons. Under Marshall, the Shockers reached the NCAA tournament seven times, including a trip to the Final Four in 2013.