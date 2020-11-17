Nov. 17 (UPI) -- The Atlantic Coast Conference has rescheduled several games due to positive COVID-19 cases in the University of Miami football program.

ACC officials announced Monday that the Hurricanes will have their next three games postponed.

"The announcement follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Miami football team,'' the ACC said in a news release.

"The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC medical advisory group report, which is available on theACC.com."

The Hurricanes (7-1, 6-1 ACC) beat Virginia Tech on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va. They were scheduled to host Georgia Tech on Saturday, but are now slated to play the Yellow Jackets on Dec. 19 in Miami. The Hurricanes' Nov. 28 game at Wake Forest was moved to Dec. 5. Miami's Dec. 5 game against North Carolina was rescheduled for Dec. 12 in Miami.

The Miami-Georgia Tech game will be played only if the Hurricanes don't advance to the ACC Championship game or if the result of that game has no impact on determining whether either team plays in the conference title game.

Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz hinted Saturday that the team was on the "brink" of postponing or canceling games due to COVID-19. The Hurricanes had 13 players -- including three starters -- unavailable for Saturday's game against Virginia Tech.

"They wanted to play, and we were right on the brink at some position groups whether we could even function as a team. Some guys had to step up," Diaz told reporters.

"We were really down on numbers at offensive line. It makes it hard to practice. It makes it hard to do anything, but no one cares, right? You go play a game and there's no excuses. The players came here to win the game. I told them I thought they won the game on Friday with their mentality and their attitude with all the things we had to go through this week."

The ACC also announced on Thursday that the Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh game -- scheduled for Saturday -- was postponed after each team reported COVID-19 cases. That game is now scheduled for Dec. 12 in Atlanta.

"We are disappointed that we will not be able to play the next two weeks as scheduled but this decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of all teams,'' Miami athletic director Blake James said.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes is always our top priority and we will continue to follow the conference's protocols in order to safely and responsibly return to play."