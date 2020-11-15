Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Hall of Fame coach announced Sunday.

"As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week," Boeheim said in a statement released on social media. "Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19.

"I immediately began my isolation period at home. I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team."

Boeheim, who turns 76 on Tuesday, becomes the second Hall of Fame college basketball coach to test positive for the virus in the past week. He joined Michigan State's Tom Izzo, who announced Monday that he had tested positive.

Syracuse also announced Sunday it was pausing all men's basketball activities following the positive tests for Boeheim and one other member within the program.

"Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. "Per our COVID safety protocols, following coach [Boeheim's] positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program.

"From that testing we learned that one other member of the program has tested positive. As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities. We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus."

Since taking over at Syracuse in 1976, Boeheim has guided the Orange to five Final Four appearances and a national championship in 2003. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Syracuse is expected to begin its season against Bryant on Nov. 27.