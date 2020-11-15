Nov. 15 (UPI) -- South Carolina has parted ways with head football coach Will Muschamp amid the Gamecocks' 2-5 start this season, the school announced Sunday.

The university said offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, the former head coach at Colorado State, will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner said in a statement. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward.

"I believe our program will be well served by coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock football."

The school's decision to fire Muschamp comes on the heels of the Gamecocks' third consecutive loss. South Carolina suffered a 59-42 setback to Ole Miss on Saturday for its fifth loss of the year.

The Gamecocks have given up a total of 159 points during their three-game losing streak and allowed 708 total offensive yards in the loss to the Rebels over the weekend.

Muschamp, who was in his fifth season as head coach at South Carolina, posted a 28-30 overall record at the school. He notched more wins in his first three seasons (22) than any coach in Gamecocks history, but the program finished 4-8 a year ago and has dropped 14 of its past 20 games.

The school said that "a search for a new head football coach will begin immediately." Liberty's Hugh Freeze, Louisiana's Billy Napier and Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell are expected to be among the top candidates to replace Muschamp.