Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The 2020 Masters -- one of golf's four major championships -- is the main sports event this weekend as 92 players fight for a Green Jacket in Augusta, Ga. Boxing bouts and dozens of football games also pack the schedule.

Rain and lightning delayed the first round of the Masters on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. Organizers will now have to reschedule tee times and have some players split their rounds Friday and Saturday to remain on track for a Sunday afternoon finale.

The Masters airs Thursday through Sunday on CBS and ESPN.

CBS, NBC, ESPN and Fox also will carry an abundance of football games this weekend, with more than 40 college football matchups Saturday and 12 NFL games Sunday.

Undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford (36-0) also will put his belt on the line when he fights Kell Brook on Saturday on ESPN.

2020 Masters

Bryson DeChambeau is favored to win the 2020 Masters Tournament this weekend in Augusta, but Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods enter the tournament looking to add to their numerous milestones at majors.

McIlroy will attempt to win a career grand slam of major championships. He has won the PGA Championship twice, the 2014 British Open and the 2011 U.S. Open, but has never finished better than fourth at Augusta.

Woods, the defending champion, looks to win back-to-back titles for the first time since he won in 2001 and 2002. He is also on a quest to win his 16th major title, which would put him within two titles of a tie for first place all-time with Jack Nicklaus.

Nine golfers teed off on time to start the first round Thursday before the tournament was delayed by nearly three hours.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Justin Thomas join DeChambeau and McIlroy among the top five favorites to win at Augusta.

The players with the lowest 50 scores or tied in that range after the second round will qualify for the third round of the Masters.

Football matchups

The coronavirus pandemic continues to cause postponed and canceled college football games, but thousands of players still will take the field this weekend across the United States.

A number of ranked teams will meet on Saturday in college football and several powerhouse programs have tough road matchups.

Top-ranked Alabama had been scheduled to face LSU in a road SEC matchup Saturday in Baton Rouge, La., but that game has been postponed. Clemson, Ohio State and Texas A&M also will take the weekend off.

Notre Dame will put its undefeated record on the line on Saturday at Boston College. Wisconsin battles Michigan, Indiana faces Michigan State and Northwestern plays at Purdue Saturday in Big Ten play.

The Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes and Oregon Ducks will be among the other top college football teams in action Saturday.

The Week 10 NFL schedule features several rivalries and key divisional games. The New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an NFC East game. The Carolina Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in an NFC South matchup.

Two top rookie quarterbacks will battle Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa -- the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- takes on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (No. 6) at 4:05 p.m. EST. That game airs on CBS.

Other big Week 10 NFL matchups include: the Denver Broncos at the Las Vegas Raiders; the Buffalo Bills at the Arizona Cardinals; the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Rams; and the Cincinnati Bengals at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Boxing bout

A boxing bout between Terence Crawford and Kell Brook headlines the main card of Top Rank on ESPN on Saturday in Las Vegas. The card also features a fight between super flyweights Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney.

Brook (39-2 with 27 knockouts) is a heavy underdog against perhaps the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. The 5-foot-9 England native has won his last three fights since consecutive losses to Errol Spence Jr. and Gennady Golovkin.

Golovkin snatched a title belt from Brook during their 2016 meeting. Brook knocked out Mark Deluca in the seventh round of his last bout Feb. 8.

Crawford, who also has 27 knockouts, last fought on Dec. 14, when he beat Egidijus Kavaliauskas. The 5-foot-8 Omaha native is a three-division world champion.

The main card for Saturday's fights starts at 10 p.m. EST Saturday on ESPN. The undercard airs at 7 p.m. EST and airs on ESPN+.

Friday

Golf

The Masters Tournament: Second round from 7:39 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. EST on CBSSports.com; TV from 1 to 5:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

College football

East Carolina at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Saturday

The Masters Tournament: Third round from 10 a.m. EST to completion of play on CBSSports.com; TV from 1 to 5 p.m. EST on CBS

College football

Miami at Virginia Tech at noon EST on ESPN

Indiana at Michigan State at noon EST on ABC

Coastal Carolina at Troy at noon EST on ESPN2

Western Carolina at Liberty at noon EST on ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at Marshall at 1:30 p.m. EST on CBSSN

South Alabama at Louisiana at 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Notre Dame at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC

USC at Arizona at 3:30 p.m. EST on Fox

Arkansas at Florida at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN

SMU at Tulsa at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Oregon at Washington State at 7 p.m. EST at Fox

Wisconsin at Michigan at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Northwestern at Purdue at 7:30 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

Soccer

UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. France at 2:45 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Boxing

Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN

Sunday

Golf

The Masters Tournament: Fourth round from 8 a.m. EST to completion of play on CBSSports.com; TV from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST on CBS

NFL

Eagles at Giants at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Jaguars at Packers at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Washington Football Team at Lions at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Buccaneers at Panthers at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Chargers at Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Broncos at Raiders at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

Bills at Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. EST on CBS

49ers at Saints at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Seahawks at Rams at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Bengals at Steelers at 4:25 p.m. EST on Fox

Ravens at Patriots at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

Soccer

UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. England at 2:45 p.m. EST on ESPN